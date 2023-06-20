Empirical Finance LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.