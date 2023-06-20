Empirical Finance LLC Has $741,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,863.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 1,243,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

