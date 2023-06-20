Empirical Finance LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

