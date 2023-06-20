Empirical Finance LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2 %

GPN stock opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -214.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

