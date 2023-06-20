Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

