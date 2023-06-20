Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 269.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.61 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

