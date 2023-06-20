Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

ABC stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,410,225 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

