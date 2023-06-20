Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

