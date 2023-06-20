Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $111.38 and a one year high of $168.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

