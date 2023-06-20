Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

