Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHCV. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

