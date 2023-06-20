Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $325.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

