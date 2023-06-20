Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after buying an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

