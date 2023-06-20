Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

