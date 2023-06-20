Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

