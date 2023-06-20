Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 520 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.