Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

