Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 85 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.6 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $362.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.67 and its 200 day moving average is $308.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.