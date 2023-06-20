Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $403.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

