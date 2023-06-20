Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Equifax by 50.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average of $206.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.