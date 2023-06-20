Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

HPE stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

