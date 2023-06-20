Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

