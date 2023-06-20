Empirical Finance LLC Sells 215 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $246.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.