Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 730 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,329,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,157. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.