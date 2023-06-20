Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,663,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

