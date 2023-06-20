Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $9,095,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

