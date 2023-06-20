Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

Shares of COF stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

