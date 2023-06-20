Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

TMO opened at $537.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.