Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,833 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after buying an additional 611,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

