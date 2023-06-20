Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.