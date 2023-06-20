Empowered Funds LLC Buys 352 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.27.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,642 shares of company stock worth $20,829,462 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.61 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

