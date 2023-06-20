Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

