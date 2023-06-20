Empowered Funds LLC Buys 965 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $11,864,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the period.

NYSE:KTB opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

