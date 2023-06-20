Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 24,143 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.

