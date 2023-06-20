Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 33,681 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.