Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $105.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

