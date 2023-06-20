Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $491.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $346.34 and a 1 year high of $497.70.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

