Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.42. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

