Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

