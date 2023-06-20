Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

