Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

