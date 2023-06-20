Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

