Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

