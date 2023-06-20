Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 732,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

