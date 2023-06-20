Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
