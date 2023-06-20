Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

