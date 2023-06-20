Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $341.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $496.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

