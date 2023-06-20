Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

