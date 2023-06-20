Empowered Funds LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $915.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

