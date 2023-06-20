Empowered Funds LLC Has $997,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

